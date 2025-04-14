Charlotte College of Health & Human Services Day of Service – Fight Against Hunger
Tuesday, April 15
1:00 – 3:00 PM
Volunteers will sort, inspect and/or pack non-perishable food items for distribution to individuals and families in need through our network of emergency food pantries around Mecklenburg County.
At the core of Nourish Up’s impactful work are dedicated volunteers. With your support, in 2024, we provided groceries to over 164,000 individuals and delivered more than 138,000 meals to our homebound neighbors. Join us in making a difference. Group volunteer activities include delivering meals or groceries, sorting food donations, and packing grocery boxes for distribution to our neighbors in need.
Nourish Up Warehouse
901 Carrier Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216