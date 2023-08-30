Charlotte Cuts A Ribbon For Career & Collaboration Hub

UNC Charlotte’s University Career Center celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the center’s new Career & Collaboration Hub Friday, Aug. 25.

Created together with Truist Financial Corporation, one of the largest financial institutions in the country, the hub is a place where success, engagement and purpose align to support UNC Charlotte students with resume development tools, interview preparation, sponsored career events and networking opportunities for employment or internships.

“Our commitment to lifelong learning and upskilling finds its physical manifestation here,” said the University Career Center Executive Director Patrick Madsen. “This space will be a sanctuary for continuous growth, a place where knowledge flows freely and individuals embark on a journey of self-improvement and adaptability.”

MORE >>>