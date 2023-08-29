Surge Of Enrollment At Queens University Charlotte

Queens University’s Class of 2027 has shattered a 166-year-old record by becoming the largest and most academically prepared class in the university’s history — a testament to Queens’ ascending position among private universities in the region.

Queens will welcome 414 eager new first-time, first-year students, an increase of 36% since last year. In addition, the university will welcome 106 new transfer students and 121 new graduate students to campus.

