Charlotte Dean Of Students Accepting Applications For Prestigious Bell Ringer Positions

The UNC Charlotte Dean of Students Office is accepting applications for 2024 Spring Commencement bell ringers. Faculty and staff should encourage graduating students to apply for this prestigious honor.

Bell ringer is a tradition that recognizes outstanding student leaders who have demonstrated exemplary 49er spirit. All applicants must have a minimum 2.75 cumulative GPA and be in good disciplinary standing. Applications, which require a resume and personal statement, are due by 11:45 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

