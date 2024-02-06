Central Piedmont Foundation Student Scholarship Portal Open Feb 1

The Central Piedmont Community College Foundation Student Scholarship Portal will open on Thurs., Feb. 1, 2024.

To apply for financial support that can significantly aid your educational journey, log in to the portal and complete the general application. Our scholarships, both need-based and merit-based, cater to various criteria – including your major, community involvement, special interests, and creative talents. We encourage all students to seize this opportunity to alleviate the monetary demands of college education.

Please note that most Foundation scholarships necessitate a minimum GPA of either 2.0 or 2.5. Eligibility is contingent upon enrolling in a certificate, diploma, or degree program at Central Piedmont. The awarding of scholarships depends on the criteria established by our donors and fund availability, hence the importance of applying early. Remember that submitting a scholarship application is competitive and does not guarantee funding. Additionally, scholarships may not cover the entire cost of tuition and fees nor guarantee additional funding in subsequent sessions or terms.

A valuable tip: When submitting your general application, explore the “Other Recommended Opportunities” section, which lists scholarships with additional questions and requirements. If you meet the criteria for these opportunities, we highly encourage you to apply. While not mandatory, completing these additional applications increases your chances of receiving a scholarship.

It is important to remember that scholarship applications at Central Piedmont must be re-submitted each academic year.

The final deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year is Sat., Aug. 31, 2024.

