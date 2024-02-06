Alumnus Kenneth A. Goodwin Gives Generous Donation To JCSU

Johnson C. Smith University and the College of Business and Professional Studies recently received a $15,000 gift from accomplished alumnus Kenneth A. Goodwin Jr. ’96 and his wife Rosalind Panda. The couple made the donation as a way to support Goodwin’s alma mater; the vision of Dr. Alphonso Ogbuehi, dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies; and the vision of Dr. Valerie Kinloch, the 15th President of Johnson C. Smith University.

Goodwin has more than 20 years of Wall Street capital markets expertise and serves as the managing partner of Jeanensis Ventures, a private investment capital and digital asset advisory firm. He is also the general partner and chief investment officer for the 144 Trail Blazer Digital Impact Fund targeting cash flow positive growth to Series A+ digital transformation and emerging technology firms in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Applications, Agri-Tech, Edu-Tech, FinTech and Med-Tech. He is the co-founder of Oqulus Tech LLC (a Cyber Security and AI Firm). Goodwin serves on several public and private advisory boards.

Panda describes herself as a visionary, technology innovator, and artist with more than two decades of experience. She is the founder of Rosalind Arts Gallery and Oqulus Tech LLC, an AI and cyber security platform. Panda also serves as chief technology officer at Jeanensis Ventures, a venture capital and digital asset advisory firm. She believes technology is indispensable in today’s world and provides endless opportunities for innovation and progress.

Following the $15,000 check donation Goodwin and Panda participated in an open forum with students, faculty and staff.

