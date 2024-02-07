Charlotte Botanical Gardens Popular Orchid Sale In February

The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens will hold its annual Orchid Sale at the McMillan Greenhouse on Saturday, Feb. 10, and Monday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Feb. 14, the sale continues at the Popp Martin Student Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Orchids will be available while supplies last.

As part of this event, the Botanical Gardens is sponsoring a Valentine’s raffle to benefit its operations with prizes valued at more than $3,000.

