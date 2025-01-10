Charlotte Enhances Its Academic Community With Michael Putman Promotion

Michael Putman joins the UNC Charlotte Office of Academic Affairs as the associate provost for academic programs and space, starting Tuesday, July 1.

Putman, chair of the Department of Reading and Elementary Education, has served as interim dean for undergraduate and graduate education. He led the development of the Graduate Certificate in Instructional Coaching, Teacher Assistant to Teacher programs and the Charlotte Teachers Early College Program — a partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that offers high school students the chance to earn college credits in education.

“Mike has an impressive track record of collaboration and problem solving, which are essential for aligning program and space resources with faculty, staff and student needs,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs. “I look forward to the work ahead as we enhance our academic community together.”

Putman, a Fulbright Global Scholar, has studied at the University of Jyväskylä (Finland), Stellenbosch University (South Africa) and Ludwigsburg University of Education (Germany).

“I am excited to collaborate with faculty, staff and students to advance our mission to become a world-class institution,” Putman said. “Together, we will create an environment that fosters innovation, excellence and a transformative educational experience.”

Putman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from SUNY Geneseo, a Master of Arts in Education from Ball State University and a Ph.D. in elementary education from Ball State University.

