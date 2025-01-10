Esteemed Researcher Bill Tolone Named Dean Of The Graduate School At Charlotte

Bill Tolone has been named dean of the Graduate School at UNC Charlotte. His appointment was approved in December, and he began the role Jan. 1, 2025. Previously, Tolone was an associate dean and professor in the College of Computing and Informatics.

“His leadership on multi-institutional research initiatives and in administrative roles has played an important role in establishing CCI as one of the most recognized colleges of its kind in the country with a robust set of graduate programs,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs. “His dedication and work ethic have had and will continue to have a lasting impact on CCI. I eagerly anticipate him focusing his efforts on the growth and evolution of our graduate education.”

An esteemed researcher, Tolone has authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and holds two patents. He has led numerous interdisciplinary research projects and helped the University achieve the National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance and Cyber Defense designation. During his 30-year career, Tolone served in multiple capacities, including interim dean of the College of Computing and Informatics, interim chair of the Department of Computer Science and the Department of Software and Information Systems and program director for multiple graduate programs.

Tolone earned a Bachelor of Science as a double major in computer science and mathematics with a minor in business from Millikin University. He completed a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“UNC Charlotte is a special place for me,” said Tolone. “It provides me the opportunity to contribute to numerous, high-impact programs and initiatives through research and teaching in service to our students, my colleagues and the community. I’m honored to be named dean of the Graduate School, and I’m eager to broaden these efforts and contributions both to enrich the graduate student experience and empower our students to make meaningful contributions to society. I’m grateful to be able to pursue this mission here.”

MORE >>>