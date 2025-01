Tue, Jan 28, 2025 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music‘s Faculty & Friends Concert Series presents the brass faculty in performance, featuring Eric Millard, trumpet; Byron Johns, horn; Riley Bahin, trombone; and Joe Skillen, tuba. Solo performances will be followed by works for brass quintet, with music major Eli Mathew joining on trumpet.

This concert is FREE for everyone.

