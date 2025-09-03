Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert With Jessica Lindsey and Claudio Olivera Sep 16 

Tue, Sep 16, 2025 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert Featuring Associate Professor of Clarinet Jessica Lindsey with Department Pianist Claudio Olivera and a student/alumni clarinet choir.

The alumni participating are Wyatt Stocks, Jack Howard, Deanna Glenn, Sufian Azfar, Omar Wingo, and Chelsea Karpeh.

This concert is free for everyone!

Program:

A Short Lecture on The Clarinet by William Bolcom

Sonata by Amanda Harberg

Lenny by Stevie Ray Vaughan (trans. Michael Lowenstern for bass clarinet)

Eleven by Jonathan F. Russell

September by Earth Wind and Fire (arr. Michael Lowenstern)

Faculty Bios

Jessica Lindsey has established herself as a dynamic performer and pedagogue, pursuing a career that is equally devoted to both spheres. Her reputation as a clarinetist in both chamber and orchestral settings has seen her perform throughout the United States, and as far afield as China and New Zealand. Dr. Lindsey is committed to pushing the boundaries of the clarinet; by commissioning new repertoire, championing music by diverse composers, and showcasing works through commercial recordings, performances at festivals, and conferences presentations. Dr. Lindsey has taught clarinet, saxophone, and music-related courses at universities across Nebraska, Alaska, and Colorado. She is currently the Associate Professor of Clarinet at UNC Charlotte, where she prides herself on creating new musical opportunities for her growing studio of clarinet students, including a recent performance by the UNC Charlotte Clarinet Choir at the 2019 ClarinetFest® (the annual gathering of the members of the International Clarinet Association).

Pianist Claudio Olivera began his musical studies in Venezuela at age eight and debuted as a soloist with orchestra at 12. A prize-winning performer, he earned the Van Cliburn Award at the Interlochen Arts Camp and received top honors in competitions such as the Yamaha Piano Competition (2002) and El Salón Nacional de Pianistas de Venezuela (2006-07). Olivera has performed with nearly every major Venezuelan orchestra and internationally in Germany, Italy, Chile, Spain, France, and the U.S. Based in Charlotte since 2021, Olivera often collaborates with Opera Carolina, rehearses and performs regularly at Myers Park Baptist Church and is the main accompanist for Queen City Performing Arts. In 2025 he joined the Department of Music at UNC Charlotte as the staff pianist.

