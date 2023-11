Support UNC Charlotte’s Giving Tuesday campaign to fight food insecurity for all Niners through the Jamil Niner Student Pantry and Niner University Elementary. Make a gift today to ensure every Niner has access to nutritious food this holiday season. Your donation can allow students to focus on their academic success instead of where to get their next meal.

Help stock the shelves immediately with our Giving Tuesday Virtual Food Drive!

Stock the Pantry and NUE’s shelves via our Amazon wish list.

1. Pick out items and add to cart!

2. Choose The Jamil Niner Student Pantry Location as address

3. Type in the gift message box how many of this item you purchased.

