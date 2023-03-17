Charlotte Geographer Awarded National Honor For Mentoring

Heather A. Smith’s students and colleagues have long praised her generosity and inclusivity. For the exceptional way she mentors others, the UNC Charlotte geographer is the 2023 recipient of the Susan Hardwick Excellence in Mentoring Award from the American Association of Geographers.

“Dr. Smith’s professional interests and mentoring strengths have guided a generation of geography students in effective community engagement and in the ethical conduct of engaged research,” the association’s awards committee said. Smith was recognized for a commitment to providing more access, opportunity, attention, care, critical engagement and professional development than is considered typical in academia.

