Charlotte Grad Heather Hadley Sits At The Heart Of Racing Innovation

UNC Charlotte graduate and rising motorsports driver Heather Hadley is featured in the new Amazon Prime series “First to the Finish,” which spotlights the next generation of racing leaders. Hadley’s journey, from the classroom to the national stage, reflects the University’s growing impact on the future of the sport.

As racing evolves, it’s Charlotte alumni like Hadley who are leading the charge — pushing boundaries, breaking barriers and accelerating the future of motorsports.

