Charlotte Great Decisions Lecture Series Addresses World Issues

The Great Decisions lecture series, a national program of the Foreign Policy Association, gives citizens the opportunity to meet, discuss and learn about some of the issues facing the world.

UNC Charlotte’s Office of International Programs coordinates the Charlotte Great Decisions Lecture Series. Each week a local expert from UNC Charlotte or a nearby institution will provide perspective on a topic of interest. These free lectures will be offered in a hybrid format from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Jan. 31 through Feb. 28. The first in-person lecture will be at Charlotte Country Day School and the remaining in-person lectures will be at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center. Register for the sessions.

2025 Great Decisions Lecture LineUp

International Cooperation on Climate Change

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Caitlin Schroering, assistant professor of global studies, UNC Charlotte

The Future of NATO and European Security

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Besir Ceka, associate professor and chair of political science, Davidson College

India: Between China, the West and the Global South

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Ritika Prasad, associate professor of history, UNC Charlotte

U.S. Changing Leadership of the World Economy

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Dale Smith, professor and chair of global studies, UNC Charlotte

AI and American National Security

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Cheryl Brown, associate professor and chair of political science and public administration, UNC Charlotte

Register for the lectures.

The Great Decisions lecture series, offered by the Office of International Programs at UNC Charlotte, is co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Charlotte, Charlotte Sister Cities, Young Professionals of the World Affairs Council of Charlotte and the International House.

About Great Decisions

Great Decisions is a national program of the Foreign Policy Association. In North Carolina, the Office of International Programs at UNC Charlotte is the state coordinator. Great Decisions is the largest nonpartisan citizen education effort of its kind and has provided quality information and tools for over 50 years.

Each year, the Foreign Policy Association publishes a Great Decisions Briefing, which highlights eight of the year’s most significant foreign policy issues. The book provides facts, charts and nonpartisan analysis of the “great decisions” facing the U.S. public and policy makers. Maps, online services and other resources are available to complement programs. In addition, a DVD series and Teacher’s Guide are available for purchase on the Foreign Policy Association’s website.

