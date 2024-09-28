Charlotte Health And Safety Affirms Air Quality In Campus Buildings

UNC Charlotte’s Environmental Health and Safety unit recently decided to proactively complete environmental air quality testing for polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, across all campus buildings built prior to 1979, the year in which the material was banned. The testing revealed no detectable levels of PCBs in any of the 25 buildings, based on Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

“The decision to conduct this testing was driven by our commitment to proactively ensuring the safety and well-being of our campus community,” said Chris Gonyar, interim associate vice chancellor for safety and security. “By adhering not only to OSHA standards but meeting EPA standards too, we are able to affirm we are maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment in these buildings.”

The testing was completed by external industrial hygienists, and the full report is available for review here.

