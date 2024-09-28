Orchestra Mosaic Concert Featuring UNC Charlotte Orchestra

Tue, Oct 01, 2024 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theatre

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The Department of Music presents an Orchestra Mosaic concert, featuring the UNC Charlotte Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Alan Yamamoto, with special guests, the Cornelius Youth Orchestra. The program includes Mozart’s overture to Don Giovanni, the Brahms Academic Festival Overture, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Themes from Scheherazade, and selections from Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy.

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 a piece. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

