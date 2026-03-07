Charlotte Honors Dedication With Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremonies May 7-9

Commencement is one of UNC Charlotte’s most meaningful traditions, honoring the dedication of our graduates and the family, faculty and staff who have championed their success.



The May commencement ceremonies will take place in Halton Arena, located in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center, on Thursday, May 7; Friday, May 8; and Saturday, May 9.



Thursday, May 7, 11 a.m.

Doctoral Hooding Commencement

Friday, May 8, 10 a.m.

Undergraduate ceremony for:

College of Arts + Architecture

College of Computing and Informatics

College of Health and Human Services

Friday, May 8, 3 p.m.

Undergraduate ceremony for:

William States Lee College of Engineering

College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m.

Undergraduate ceremony for:

Belk College of Business

Cato College of Education

Klein College of Science

Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m.

The Graduate School ceremony for:

Master’s and Graduate Certificates candidates for all programs

Cap and Gown Information

Graduates can pick-up caps and gowns at Barnes & Noble Charlotte in the Popp Martin Student Union beginning Wednesday, April 1, through Friday, May 1. Graduates will need a student ID card or mobile ID for verification; there is no cost for caps and gowns. Honor cords for Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude will be available for purchase. Online cap and gown orders can be placed from April 3 -12. The link will be posted Friday, April 3, on the commencement website; a shipping fee will be charged.