Charlotte Honors Former Coach With Bobby Lutz Day Feb 8

Saturday, Feb. 8, will be Bobby Lutz Day as the Charlotte 49ers honor the former coach during Alumni Reunion Weekend.

Already a member of the Charlotte Athletics Hall of Fame, Lutz had a 12-year run as men’s basketball head coach, which included 218 wins, five NCAA Tournament appearances, three NIT trips and three conference championships. Counting his three seasons as an assistant coach, Lutz was a part of seven of the 49ers’ 11 NCAA Tournament teams.

“You can’t talk about the history of our men’s basketball program without talking about Bobby Lutz,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Bobby’s contributions and impact as head coach truly set the standard for our program, and we are honored to be able to immortalize his tenure.”

Lutz will be recognized at halftime during the Feb. 8 game against Rice University that tips off at 3:30 p.m. in Halton Arena. Earlier that day, Charlotte lacrosse will hold its inaugural match at Richardson Stadium, starting at 12:30 p.m.