Charlotte Inducted Into Prestigious National Academy Of Inventors

UNC Charlotte was inducted recently into the National Academy of Inventors as a member institution. The NAI is a prestigious organization of U.S. and international universities, governmental agencies and nonprofit research institutes dedicated to recognizing and promoting academic innovation and entrepreneurship.

Laura Peter, executive director of the UNC Charlotte’s Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships, accepted the honor on behalf of the University during the NAI’s 13th annual conference, held in Raleigh Monday, June 17. Peter moderated the NAI chapters of excellence luncheon panel discussion and was elected an honorary member of the NAI in recognition of her significant achievements and contributions to the innovation ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to join the National Academy of Inventors and be part of a community that celebrates and supports academic innovation,” said Robert Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering. “This membership reinforces UNC Charlotte’s dedication to cultivating a vibrant innovation ecosystem, sparking bold ideas, fueling regional economic growth and improving our lives.”

Keynton, an elected NAI fellow, has been a steadfast supporter of the University’s membership in the NAI. UNC Charlotte is set to establish an NAI chapter within the next year that will serve as a powerful collaboration forum, enabling the University to recognize and honor faculty, researchers and students who actively contribute to and cultivate a culture of innovation at UNC Charlotte.

As UNC Charlotte continues to elevate its reputation as a leading institution in innovation across the nation, its membership in the NAI will provide unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and recognition of the groundbreaking work being conducted by Charlotte faculty, researchers and students, further fostering its culture of innovation and research excellence.

For more information on UNC Charlotte’s research initiatives and its role within the NAI, visit the Division of Research and the Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships websites.

MORE >>>