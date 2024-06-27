Mike Hill Hires Fearless Perfect Fit For Charlotte Softball

Courtney Breault has been named the 10th head coach of the Charlotte softball program, Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill announced Monday afternoon.

“Courtney Breault is a highly accomplished coach and player who is the perfect fit to lead Niners softball,” said Hill. “From her experience playing for Nebraska in the Women’s College World Series to her outstanding coaching success at Clemson and Furman, she has the confidence and energy required to take our championship program and lead it to even greater heights. She is a fantastic recruiter, teacher, and most importantly, a coach who builds strong relationships with her student-athletes.”

“Her fearlessness will translate onto the field, and Niner Nation will love watching this program blossom under her leadership.”

Breault comes to Charlotte after serving as an assistant coach at Clemson for the past five years where she worked primarily with the Tigers’ infielders and served as the program’s recruiting coordinator. Breault helped guide Clemson’s program, which began in 2020, to NCAA Regional appearances in each of their four full seasons in existence and back-to-back Super Regional berths in 2022 and 2023.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen to lead the Charlotte softball team into this next chapter,” said Breault. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Mike Hill and Executive Associate Athletic Director Chris Thomasson for their belief in me and their commitment to the success of the Charlotte softball program. I’m excited to get to work and build on the tradition of excellence.”

In 2024, the Tigers ranked top-40 in the NCAA in home runs per game and on-base percentage and finished 26th in scoring (5.91 runs per game). The team had seven All-ACC selections, in addition to a pair of National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Americans in pitcher/utility player Valerie Cagle and infielder Maddie Moore.

In 2023, Clemson advanced to the Super Regionals for the second straight year and finished top-10 in the national polls with a 49-12 record. Breault played a helping hand in developing Cagle, the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and NFCA First Team All-American. She also tutored five players who earned All-ACC laurels. The Tigers led the ACC in on-base percentage (.409) and scoring (6.08) and finished top-25 nationally in eight offensive categories.

In 2022, Clemson hosted their first-ever regional and advanced to the Supers after defeating a ranked Auburn team and mid-major power Louisiana. The Tigers also won the ACC regular season championship in 2021 in just their second year as a program.

Prior to Clemson, Breault served as an assistant coach at Furman from 2014-17. She helped guide the Paladins to three straight 30-win seasons and a share of the Southern Conference championship in 2017. She played a key role in developing AnnaRose Borrelli, the program’s all-time home run leader, and produced a conference player of the year and freshman of the year.

A native of Roseville, Calif., Breault spent two years playing at Nebraska (2012-13) where she was a two-time All-Big Ten Second Team honoree and three-time scholar-athlete honor roll selection. As a senior in 2013, she helped the Cornhuskers to their first appearance in the Women’s College World Series in a decade.

Breault began her playing career at Arkansas (2010-11) where she was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2010. She also garnered two SEC Academic Honor Roll selections.

Breault graduated from Nebraska in 2013 with a degree in Business Management. She completed her education with a Master’s in Athletic Leadership from Clemson in 2021.

MORE >>>