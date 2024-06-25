Queens University Charlotte’s Team Championship Performance of the Year

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is set to announce its annual department award winners across its multiple social media channels during the summer months, honoring the accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2023-24 season.



The department awards will be released every Tuesday and Thursday. Today, the department is announcing the Team Championship Performance of the Year.

Men’s and Women’s Team Championship Performance of the Year:

Men’s Swimming & Diving @ National Invitational Championships

In the three-day National Invitational Championships, The Queens Men’s Swimming and Diving team produced an impressive collective performance. Queens finished second place overall with a final score of 621.5 in the championship meet. The team individually received seven first place and two second place finishes throughout the meet. Matej Dusa in the 100 yard freestyle along with 400 yard freestyle relay team which features Matej Dusa , Daniel Meszaros , Nien Levy , and Conner Wang finished first place with record-breaking CSCAA NIC meet times in both events. Dusa was also named the 2024 CSCAA National Invitational Freestyle Swimmer of the Meet after his record-breaking performances.

Softball @ ASUN Conference Championship Tournament

Queens Softball have now collected two weekly summer awards for their performance in the ASUN Championships. Earlier this summer, the team won the Team Comeback Wins of the Year after the 2-1 comeback win against Jacksonville University. In the first round of the ASUN Championship, the Royals were down 1-0 until the last inning of the game and were able to execute the comeback win.

In the top of the seventh, Abby Craver smashed an RBI single to left center to score Brooke Piper to tie the game at 1-1. Kayla Smith would rocket another single, scoring the go-ahead run.In the bottom of the seventh, Jacksonville had no answers and would be silenced by the Royals defense to seal the 2-1 Royals victory.

