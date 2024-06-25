GEER Scholarship Information At Central Piedmont June 26

Wednesday June 26 @ 11AM

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship helps Central Piedmont Community College students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are a continuing education student in a high-demand workforce training program that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential, you may be eligible for a GEER scholarship. Join us for the information session to learn more about the GEER scholarship.

If you have any questions, email Sheila Funderburke.

MORE >>>