Nine Charlotte Athletes Make Academic All-District Team

The Charlotte track and field program had nine student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced.

On the men’s team, Bryce Anderson , Alec Esposito , Gunner Hogston , and Connor Wetherington were selected to the All-District team, while the women’s team had five honorees in Elizabeth Bailey , Ta-Halia Fairman , Riley Felts , Lauren Johnston , and Patience Marshall .

Anderson posted a 3.93 GPA as a biology major. Esposito had a 3.88 GPA as a senior majoring in criminal justice. Hogston acquired his Master of Business Administration with a 3.85 GPA. Wetherington, a sophomore, had a GPA of 3.76 in pre-exercise science.

On the women’s side, Bailey earned a 3.92 GPA as a junior in meteorology. Fairman, a senior in management, had a 3.65 GPA in management. The senior had an excellent season on the track, earning Second Team All-American honors in the 4x100m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Felts earned numerous accolades on the field and in the classroom. The Matthews, N.C. native had a 3.98 GPA as a senior in civil engineering. She also has a master’s in geoenvironmental engineering and a minor in mathematics and environmental sciences. She finished as the national runner-up in the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in the pole vault and set the school record in the event.

Johnston majored in exercise science and posted a 3.62 GPA. Marshall, a senior in her first year with the program, had a 3.75 GPA in entrepreneurship and innovation.

To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District Team, a player must carry a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be at least a sophomore academically. Student-athletes must also finish top-50 in the region in a single event. Academic All-Americans will be released on July 9-10.

