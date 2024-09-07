Charlotte Inducts 5 In The Athletics Hall Of Fame Sep 13

UNC Charlotte will induct the five newest members of the Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 13, and welcome the fourth class in school history into the school’s highest honoree ranks.

Tickets are still available for the ceremony, set for 6 p.m. inside the Popp-Martin Student Union. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. while the program and dinner are set to start at 7 p.m. To register to attend the induction ceremony, click here.

The class is made up of men’s basketball all-time great Eddie Basden, who was named 2005 Conference USA Player of the Year and a rare two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year; Mac Cozier, a 1994 First Team All-America in men’s soccer and finalist for the 1995 MAC Hermann Award for National Player of the Year; Sharonda Johnson LeBlanc, who has the distinction of being the 49ers’ first Athletic and Academic All-America when she earned All-America honors in the triple jump in 2004 while being named Academic All-America by CoSIDA; William H. Montgomery III, a three time All-America in the long jump whose sixth-place NCAA finish in 2001 stood as the best of any male athlete until 2016 and Barry Shifflett, one of the nation’s top hitters in 1985 on his way to becoming the baseball program’s first All-America.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024

Eddie Basden, Men’s Basketball

Mac Cozier, Men’s Soccer

Sharonda Johnson LeBlanc, Women’s Track and Field

William H. Montgomery III, Men’s Track and Field

Barry Shifflett, Baseball

