Charlotte International Student Orientation Aug 14

Wed, Aug 14, 2024 | 10am to 12:45pm

Cone University Center, McKnight Hall

Free Event

9025 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

New international students starting in the Fall of 2024 are invited and strongly encouraged to join this in-person orientation event, to be held from 10 a.m. until after lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in McKnight Hall in Cone University Center. (Check in begins at 10:00 and the program will start promptly at 10:30.)

Come prepared to learn about the ISSO, its staff, services and programs, and a number of helpful resources relevant to international students!

Additionally, representatives from Graduate and Undergraduate Admissions will be on location in the lobby of McKnight from 10:00 till 10:25 AM to collect copies of transcripts etc.

Lunch available free.

