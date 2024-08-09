Charlotte International Student Orientation Aug 14
Wed, Aug 14, 2024 | 10am to 12:45pm
Cone University Center, McKnight Hall
9025 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
New international students starting in the Fall of 2024 are invited and strongly encouraged to join this in-person orientation event, to be held from 10 a.m. until after lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in McKnight Hall in Cone University Center. (Check in begins at 10:00 and the program will start promptly at 10:30.)
Come prepared to learn about the ISSO, its staff, services and programs, and a number of helpful resources relevant to international students!
Additionally, representatives from Graduate and Undergraduate Admissions will be on location in the lobby of McKnight from 10:00 till 10:25 AM to collect copies of transcripts etc.
Lunch available free.