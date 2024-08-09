Charlotte Milestone Raptor Release Aug 10

Sat, Aug 10, 2024 | 9am to 9:30am

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

8889 Cameron Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223

The Carolina Raptor Center was founded on UNC Charlotte’s campus in the Biological Sciences department in 1975. Since that time, the non-profit has admitted more than 26,000 patients for recovery and rehabilitation.

In reaching the milestone of their 10,000th rehabilitated bird able to return to the wild, we are releasing a red-tailed hawk into the rich habitat of UNC Charlotte’s campus, where the CRC began nearly 50 years ago.

