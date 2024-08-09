Kenitra Horsley Promoted To Queens University’s Chief Of Staff

Queens University is pleased to announce the promotion of Kenitra Horsley to the position of chief of staff and chief information officer. In this new role, Horsley will join the university’s Senior Leadership Team and play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic vision for the university’s future. A Queens staff member of five years, Horsley has demonstrated exceptional leadership as both deputy CIO and the university’s first female CIO.

“Kenitra’s proven leadership and deep understanding of our institution make her the ideal candidate for this role,” said Dan Lugo, president of Queens University of Charlotte. “Her ability to drive strategic initiatives while managing complex operations will be invaluable as we continue to advance the mission of Queens University.”

In her new role as chief of staff, Horsley will expand her impact on the university. She will oversee strategic planning, enhance leadership team effectiveness, and build strong partnerships with the Board of Trustees. Additionally, she will continue to lead the IT department, driving innovation and efficiency across the university through technology.

“I am honored and excited to accept this new role at Queens University,” said Horsley. “I look forward to working closely with the Senior Leadership Team to advance our strategic goals and leverage technology to create a better campus experience for our students, faculty, and staff.”

A first-generation graduate, Horsley earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. In 2023, she was accepted into the Next Leaders Fellowship which connected her with a community of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) IT professionals in higher education, fostering mentorship, coaching, and networking opportunities.

Recently, Horsley was named a finalist for the 2024 Carolina CIO ORBIE Awards. This prestigious award honors outstanding chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership in the Carolinas. Winners will be announced in September 2024.

