Charlotte Lacrosse Posts Three All-Americans On Conference First Team

For the first time in program history, three Charlotte Lacrosse players were named to the All-American Athletic Conference team as Gianna Cutaia , Kylie Gioia , and Isa Torres picked up the honors announced by the league on Wednesday.

In their first season of competition, Charlotte’s three first team all-conference honors trailed only league champion James Madison’s five. The 49ers accounted for two of the six attacker positions and one of the four defender positions.

Wednesday’s news was no surprise as all three Niners have been at or near the top of their positions’ major statistical categories within the league all season long. Cutaia ranks among the top ground ball players in the league, Torres among the top goal scorers, and Gioia’s prowess as both a scorer and a passer is nearly incomparable nationally.

Cutaia, a Spencerport, N.Y., native, led the AAC this season in ground balls per game (2.69) and was No. 3 in caused turnovers per game (1.50). She ranked No. 31 and No. 62 nationally in those categories, respectively. A defensive captain for the Niners, Cutaia also helped the Niners post the No. 2 ground balls per game mark in the AAC (17.25) this season. She helped Charlotte appear as one of three teams to have a defensive player on the first team.

Gioia, a Broomall, Pa., native, was one of the nation’s most versatile offensive players as she led the AAC in assists (44), assists per game (2.75), points (81), and points per game (5.06). She was one of only five players in Division I with at least 35 goals and 35 assists in 2025, and one of just 34 players to have a game with 10-plus points this season. In both categories, she was the lone representative from the AAC. Her efforts helped Charlotte lead the AAC in assists (7.88) and shot percentage (.461) this season.

Torres, a Glenelg, Md., native, set the goal scoring bar incredibly high for not only herself, but all future 49ers who will follow her. Her 55 goals and 3.44 goals per game led the AAC this season and ranked No. 27 and No. 22 nationally, respectively, this season. Torres’ 66 total points ranked third in the AAC as did her 4.13 points per game. She also led the league in shot percentage at .545.

