Charlotte Levine Scholars Bring Dreamhouses To Habitat For Humanity Families

UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars collaborated with Habitat for Humanity’s Charlotte Regional Chapter to build and decorate playhouses for families in the area.

The playhouse build, held Friday, Nov. 7, at Hauser Alumni Pavilion, brought together student volunteers, the Office of Academic Affairs, the Levine Scholars Alumni Network and corporate sponsors to produce more than a dozen playhouses for Habitat for Humanity families, local veterans, active-duty military personnel and families referred by local organizations.

Habitat for Humanity’s Charlotte Regional Chapter interviewed families to create playhouse themes based on the children’s interests. From planes and trains to superheroes and princesses — the volunteers brought these personalized dreamhouses to life.

For some children who are experiencing uncertainty throughout their childhood, having a personalized structure can signal security and belonging.

Natalie Doerfler, a junior political science and biology major and one of the project leads, overheard a young boy say he would “remember this day forever.”

“Watching the excitement of each child when they came to pick up their playhouse was so rewarding,” Doerfler said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of providing these children with a playhouse that they will cherish and be the source of many fond memories. I have adored getting to know the Charlotte community better since moving here at the start of college, and being able to give back in this way was amazing.”

Civic engagement is one of the pillars of the Levine Scholars program. Each scholar has access to an $8,000 grant to design a project while collaborating with a local nonprofit organization in the Charlotte area. Learn more about the Levine Scholars projects that are making a difference in the Charlotte community.

