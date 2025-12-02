Fuel The Future Campaign Invites Niner Nation To Impact Charlotte Football

The Fuel the Future campaign will help elevate the 49er Football Program by providing crucial funds to recruit and retain the talent necessary to compete at the highest level in this quickly evolving college football landscape.

When Charlotte Competes, We All Win

The Fuel the Future campaign is part of a larger fundraising push by the Athletic Foundation to secure $5 Million in support of Charlotte Football before the transfer portal opens on January 2, 2026. The crowdfunding campaign gives all of Niner Nation, whether they are a season ticket holder, donor, alumni or all-of-the-above, an opportunity to make an immediate impact and help build a winning Football program for the city of Charlotte.

Fans interested in supporting the Fuel the Future campaign can make a contribution today by clicking here or contacting a representative from the Charlotte Athletics Foundation at 49erclub@charlotte.edu or 704-687-4950 to learn more about the initiative.

