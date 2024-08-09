Charlotte On-Campus Job Fair 2024 Aug 21

In-person event that connects students and academic departments hiring for on-campus jobs (FWS, STW, UPIP, GA). Free for everyone.

Event date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Location: along the sidewalk between the Cone Center and North Quad (old Belk Plaza)

Inclement weather location: Student Activity Center (SAC Salons)

Departments – attend this event to meet students who want to work on campus. This fair, held during the first week of classes, will be part of Gold Rush activities. Registered departments will have tables along the sidewalk between the Cone Center and North Quad (old Belk Plaza). Free, but registration is required.

The Career Center is covering the cost (the facilities charge for tables and chairs setup/takedown) of this event for departments. Each department will be provided with a table and 2 chairs. The On-campus Job Fair will run in conjunction with the Career Center’s Plaza Party, held in North Quad (old Belk Plaza), which has typically drawn 1,000+ students.

In the registration, you have the option to reserve a table located under a tent for a cost of $50 (to help cover the University’s fees for tent rental, setup and take down). There are a limited number of tents available for the job fair.

Register to reserve your space at this event; space is limited to 30 departments. Registration deadline: August 9 (the event may fill before this date).

NOTE: If a registered office/department cancels after August 15, 5:00pm or is a NO SHOW for the event day, you will agree to a $30 fee to cover services that were secured for the event.

Students – attend this event to meet UNC Charlotte academic departments, offices, and colleges that are hiring student employees. Available positions may include Federal Work Study, Student Temp Wage, University Professional Internship Program, and Graduate Assistantships. View information on types of student employment at

You can also find posted job positions in Hire-A-Niner and search for On-Campus Employment.

Event is free, and both new and returning students are invited! While you’re at the On-Campus Job Fair, check out the Plaza Party at the North Quad (old Belk Plaza) where you can play games and chat with off-campus employers.

MORE >>>