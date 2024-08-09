Charlotte Legacy Niner Jordan Lindberg Dreams Of Sweden

Jordyn Lindberg, a senior majoring in international studies, dreams of moving to Sweden. An avid reader and tattoo enthusiast, she enjoys free time with her pets, true crime TV and diving into captivating books. Lindberg is a proud legacy Niner. Her maternal grandfather and both of her parents graduated from UNC Charlotte.

What inspired you to become an international studies major?

My dad is from Sweden, and I have wanted to move there since I was in middle school. I deeply appreciate global cultures. The international studies major seemed like the most universal for different countries.

As an international studies major, describe a cultural tradition from another country that you’ve found fascinating and would love to experience firsthand.

I would love to experience the Midsommar tradition in Sweden, a summer solstice celebration featuring a maypole, traditional foods and dances. It’s different from the movie “Midsommar.” I’ve already experienced Christmas, or “Jul,” in Sweden. Recently, I went on a graduation trip with UNC Charlotte and got to experience some of the cultures in England, France, Italy and Greece.

Do you have any language skills? How did you learn them, and how do you practice them?

Apart from English, I am proficient in Swedish and French. I have been studying French for nearly 10 years, covering my high school and college years. I have been learning Swedish for about eight years and use it when I visit Sweden once a year.

What are your hobbies and interests outside of school?

One of my main hobbies is reading. One of my favorite books is “Heartless,” which tells the story of the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland as a young woman and explains why she is the way she is. I love this book because of the writing and the storyline. It provides a deeper understanding of the character’s journey, leading to the portrayal we see in the movie. Another favorite of mine is “The Shining.” It’s a classic horror novel that skillfully portrays the slow descent into madness. In addition to reading, I am also very interested in tattoos. I currently have eight tattoos and have a long list of ones I plan on getting in the future.

If you had a day with no responsibilities or obligations, how would you spend it?

The perfect day with no responsibilities would involve waking up to the warm, fuzzy cuddles of my kitten and dogs. I would spend the morning sipping on a cup of coffee while catching up on some thrilling episodes of Investigation Discovery, with them snuggled up next to me. As the sun rises, I would take a break to enjoy the company of my pets in the backyard, soaking in the peacefulness of the day. Later, I would dive into a captivating book, perhaps even treating myself to some delicious snacks and a cozy blanket, creating the ultimate reading nook. Throughout the day, I’d have the freedom to let my mind wander and explore different genres and stories. It would be a day filled with relaxation, entertainment and the unconditional love of my animal companions.

Who are your current top three favorite singers and why?

My current top three favorite artists are $uicideboy$, Hozier and Cherrie, although they are in three very different genres.

