Charlotte’s New System Policy Certification September 1

Dear Niner Nation,

As you likely know, on May 23, 2024, the UNC System Board of Governors voted to repeal and replace the Policy on Diversity and Inclusion Within the University of North Carolina (Policy 300.8.5) with a new policy, Equality Within the University of North Carolina.

This new policy requires offices and positions at all System institutions to comply with institutional neutrality, refrain from compelling others’ speech and refrain from promoting political or social concepts through training or required beliefs. Specifically, it does not allow any institution in the System to have offices that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

It does, however, protect faculty members’ academic freedom, including in decisions around research and in the design and teaching of courses. It also protects University work that focuses on student success.

All System institutions must certify their compliance with this new policy by Sept. 1, 2024.

At UNC Charlotte, the most notable change we had to make to comply with the new policy involved closing three offices on campus: the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement, and the Office of Academic Diversity and Inclusion. Full-time staff from these offices were provided employment opportunities elsewhere on campus. Faculty who held additional duties within these offices no longer have those responsibilities.

Identity-based programming should focus on student success as defined in the UNC System Strategic Plan, which includes improving graduation rates, degree efficiency and/or student mental health and well-being. Examples of this from the new policy include mentorship programs for first-generation college students, cohort-based programs that connect students with shared identities to campus resources and each other, and networking events. Student Affairs and Academic Affairs are working together to ensure that we continue to deliver on our unwavering commitment to the success of our students.

Additionally, we are continuing to review University websites and employee training and programming to ensure they align with the System’s institutional neutrality requirement. Other adjustments that may be needed to comply with the policy will become clearer over the next few weeks as we work to meet the Sept. 1 deadline.

We understand that this is a good deal of change to process. We hope this Q&A will help you better understand the new requirements and any needed adjustments you may need to make if you are responsible for programming, training or websites in your area.

UNC Charlotte remains committed to upholding its core values of fairness, academic excellence and student success. Our goal is to create an environment where every individual, no matter their background, is welcomed and supported. We take great pride in all who make UNC Charlotte their home, and we are committed to ensuring our campus is a place where everyone can thrive and feel valued.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience as we navigate these changes together to ensure our campus complies with this new policy.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Troyer

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Kevin W. Bailey

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs