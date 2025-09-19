Charlotte Orchestra With Dr. Alan Yamamoto On Sept 30
Tue, Sep 30, 2025 | 7:30pm
Robinson Hall, Belk R. Theater
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents an Orchestra concert, featuring the UNC Charlotte Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Alan Yamamoto.
Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 a piece. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.