Charlotte Prepares and Guides Aspiring Principals With CMS

Research shows that principals are a leading factor in a school’s success. Their role is instrumental not only for student learning and attendance but also key to teacher satisfaction and retention. This means that in addition to fostering and maintaining a positive school climate, principals must be prepared to coach and evaluate teachers, facilitate collaboration and professional learning communities, and manage personnel and resources strategically.

Aspiring Principals began in 2013 with eight students. Since then, about 200 students have graduated from the program, which is taught at a CMS school. It has become so popular it has a waiting list of people hoping to capture one of the approximate 25 slots available each year.

UNC Charlotte was one of four universities that CMS partnered with as part of a seven-year, $7.5 million Wallace Foundation grant for CMS’s Principal Pipeline initiative. Aspiring Principals has continued as its own, sustainable program beyond the grant.

