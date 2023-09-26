Charlotte Presents Welcome To Our Village, Please Invade Carefully

Katrina had just popped over from London for a weekend visit with her parents in the quaint village of Cresdon Green… when aliens cut it off from the outside world as a test-case for a full invasion of our planet. As horrifying as the invasion seems, Katrina is perplexed more at the fact that everyone in town seems content to simply continue on with life as usual alongside the Genoian invaders, especially their perfectly charming leader, Uljabaan. So she decides to start a revolution of her own.



This zany British radio sitcom, which aired on the BBC from 2012-14, comes to the stage, as the “Renegade Radio Theatre” performs three hilarious episodes at the UNC Charlotte Black Box Theater.

