Charlotte Professor Gang Chen Named A Fellow Of Eminent Scientific Society

Professor Gang Chen of the UNC Charlotte Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences was recently named a Fellow of the AAG (American Association of Geographers). The AAG Fellows is a recognition and service program that applauds geographers who have made significant contributions to advancing geography. Prof. Chen was recognized by AAG for “an exemplary track record of leadership and service at multiple levels”.

AAG is a non-profit scientific and educational society aimed at advancing the understanding, study, and importance of geography and related fields. The association has more than 10,000 members, from nearly 100 countries. AAG members are geographers and related professionals who work in the public, private, and academic sectors.

