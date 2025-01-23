Charlotte Track And Field Athletes Set Records At Virginia Tech Invitational

Charlotte Track and Field took the trip north to Blacksburg, Va. to compete at the annual Virginia Tech Invitational. Across the course of the two-day meet, over 50 Charlotte athletes competed in 34 different events.

ON THE TRACK

In the Women’s 60m junior Joyasia Smith crossed the line first in the 60m dash with a time of 7.36 and senior Aniya Matthews was right behind her in second with a time of 7.46 which now puts her tied for 10th best finish in program history.

Summer Washington set a new PR in the Women’s 60m Hurdles crossing the line with a time of 8.65. Not far behind was Makhiyah Pittman who also managed to race a new PR with a time of 8.74 in the same event.

Khia Holloway and Angela Alozie both set new PRs in the Women’s 300m while also moving up to 2nd and 5th on the all-time finishers list respectively. Holloway and Alozie also finished 2nd and 3rd in the Women’s 200m with respective times of 24.40 and 24.65.

Sophomore Ben Montgomery stole the show by taking home gold in the Men’s 60m with a time of 6.76 which was not only a new personal best, but also good for 7th best finish all-time.

In the Men’s 300m Jordan Polk-Webb led the men earning himself a new PR with a time of 34.06 which was good for 5th best finish all-time. Sophomore Kameron Austin and freshman Chase Harrison also entered the list of top 10 finishes with their respective times of 34.39 and 34.48.

Junior Andrew Mallo shined in the men’s 1000m earning himself a new PR of 2:26.10 to move up to second in school history in the event.

