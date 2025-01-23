Central Piedmont 2025 Summer Study Abroad Programs Released

Central Piedmont Community College’s Summer 2025 Study Abroad Programs are here to make your dream of exploring new cultures a reality! These life-changing experiences are open to students from all programs of study.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting destinations on deck this summer:

Deadline to apply: Thursday, January 30

Pro tip: Don’t wait—spots fill up fast.

Florence, Italy: May 21 – June 3

Why go? Immerse yourself in the beauty and history of Florence.

What you’ll study: Music, art, architecture, history, and culture.

Your guide: Central Piedmont’s talented musician and faculty member, Stephanie Lawrence-White.

Course: Music 110 or associated CCE course.

Bonus: Two weeks in one of the world’s most stunning cities.

UK & Romania: May 26 – June 6

Why go? Step into the pages of Dracula and explore the places that inspired one of the most famous gothic novels ever written.

Where you’ll go: Whitby, England and Sighisoara, Sibiu, Brasov, and Bran, Romania.

What you’ll study: The intersection of history and legend through the lens of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

Your guide: Humanities Faculty Chris Brawley and Bram Stoker’s great-grandnephew (yes, really!).

Course: Humanities 130 or associated CCE course.

Bonus: Experience castles and creepy cool history.

Japan: June 19 – 30

Why go? Dive into the vibrant culture and history of Japan while exploring breathtaking cities like Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo.

What you’ll study: Japanese culture, with a focus on Japanese Warlords in Modern Media.

Your guides: Princess Small and Allan DiDonato.

Course: HUM 120 Cultural Studies or associated CCE course.

Bonus: Sushi, samurai, and stunning cityscapes.

How to Apply:

Interested? Contact the Center for Global Engagement to learn more or discuss your options.

