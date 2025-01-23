Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont 2025 Summer Study Abroad Programs Released

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College’s Summer 2025 Study Abroad Programs are here to make your dream of exploring new cultures a reality! These life-changing experiences are open to students from all programs of study.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting destinations on deck this summer:

Deadline to apply: Thursday, January 30
Pro tip: Don’t wait—spots fill up fast.

Florence, Italy: May 21 – June 3
Why go? Immerse yourself in the beauty and history of Florence.
What you’ll study: Music, art, architecture, history, and culture.
Your guide: Central Piedmont’s talented musician and faculty member, Stephanie Lawrence-White.
Course: Music 110 or associated CCE course.
Bonus: Two weeks in one of the world’s most stunning cities.

UK & Romania: May 26 – June 6
Why go? Step into the pages of Dracula and explore the places that inspired one of the most famous gothic novels ever written.
Where you’ll go: Whitby, England and Sighisoara, Sibiu, Brasov, and Bran, Romania.
What you’ll study: The intersection of history and legend through the lens of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.
Your guide: Humanities Faculty Chris Brawley and Bram Stoker’s great-grandnephew (yes, really!).
Course: Humanities 130 or associated CCE course.
Bonus: Experience castles and creepy cool history.

Japan: June 19 – 30
Why go? Dive into the vibrant culture and history of Japan while exploring breathtaking cities like Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo.
What you’ll study: Japanese culture, with a focus on Japanese Warlords in Modern Media.
Your guides: Princess Small and Allan DiDonato.
Course: HUM 120 Cultural Studies or associated CCE course.
Bonus: Sushi, samurai, and stunning cityscapes.

How to Apply:
Interested? Contact the Center for Global Engagement to learn more or discuss your options.

MORE >>>