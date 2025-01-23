JCSU’s Valerie Kinloch Celebrates The President’s Gap Scholarship Fund

Last January over $130,000 for Johnson C. Smith University’s President’s Gap Scholarship was raised. Gratitude and an outpouring of love and support are being accorded to Dr. Valerie Kinloch, JCSU’s 15th President, for tying the occasion of her birthday with the generous donations.

The President’s Gap Scholarship Fund provides emergency assistance for students who face significant financial barriers that result in gaps between the aid they receive and the total cost of their college educations.

Your support of the President’s Gap Scholarship Fund ensures a brighter tomorrow for our students. Here’s how your donation can have an impact:

• $150 pays for a STEM student’s lab coat

• $250 allows a student to work fewer work-study hours and focus on his/her studies

• $500 funds a portion of the cost of a standard meal plan

• $1,000 pays for a number of required books for a semester

• $2,500 secures on-campus housing for a student

• $5,000 helps to pay for a portion of the tuition cost for a semester

These are but a few examples of how you can help meet the needs of our students.

Give today by making your check payable to:

Johnson C. Smith University

Office of Institutional Advancement

100 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte, NC 28216

(Indicate: President’s Gap Scholarship Fund in memo section)

DONATE ONLINE >>>