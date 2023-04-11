Charlotte Professor Selected As Fulbright U.S. Scholar

Eric Hoenes del Pinal, UNC Charlotte assistant professor and undergraduate program director for the Department of Religious Studies in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, has been selected as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2023-24 for Guatemala.

Hoenes del Pinal joined UNC Charlotte as a full-time faculty member in 2013, after serving as an adjunct Instructor for several years. He received a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a Ph.D. from the University of California, San Diego.

