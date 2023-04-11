Chancellor Sharon Gaber’s Nomination Selected For Newman Civic Fellowship

UNC Charlotte Sophomore Kayla Walker, a Levine Scholar who is majoring in public health sciences and mathematics, with a concentration in statistics, is among the 2023-24 Newman Civic Fellows named by Campus Compact.

Campus Compact is a Boston-based nonprofit organization that is working to advance the public purposes of higher education. The Newman Civic Fellowship is a one-year experience that emphasizes personal, professional and civic growth for student leaders who demonstrate an interest in solving public problems.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, in nominating Walker for the Newman Civic Fellows program, noted the student leader’s integration of research, service and advocacy centered around health care equity.

“Over the past two years, Kayla has worked to provide health information and care products to the women and children receiving care at Charlotte’s Salvation Army’s Center of Hope. She is a leader in the University’s student organizations centered on health care careers and service and has explored acute care delivery in Greece,” she stated.

