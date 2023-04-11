Charlotte Recognizes Disabled Community

The UNC Charlotte Career Center will recognize disabled community members as well as their professional development and workforce rights with programming around the theme “Disability @ Work: Advocating for a Brighter Future,” during the week of April 12-19.

The week will kick off with an open house at the Career Center Wednesday, April 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Other events throughout the week will feature experts and employers about their companies’ disability-focused initiatives.

“Diversity is the future of the workforce,” said Lee Anne Tourigny, coordinator for disability outreach at the University Career Center. “We hope to share and celebrate the differences that exist and the beauty it creates.”

