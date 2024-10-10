Charlotte Professor Terry Xu Demonstrates High Academic Standards In Leadership Award

Terry Xu, professor and associate chair for graduate programs in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science, is this year’s recipient of the Thomas L. Reynolds Leadership Award. She was recognized for her leadership in maintaining a thriving graduate program during a tumultuous period.

Xu is credited with maintaining consistency and high academic standards and transparency in Ph.D. qualifying exams, and creating a rigorous and supportive educational environment, according to her nominator, Harish Cherukuri, professor and chair of mechanical engineering and engineering science in the William States Lee College of Engineering.

Pinku Mukherjee, interim associate provost and dean of the Graduate School, in presenting the honor, said, “The role of graduate program director is vital to ensuring high-quality programs with an environment that enables students to thrive. They often work behind the scenes and may take on the role in addition to their faculty responsibilities. Dr. Xu meets — and exceeds — those expectations.”

The Graduate School also recognized two partners for their excellence in graduate program administration: Adam Myers, clinical associate professor in the Department of Middle, Secondary and K-12 Education in the Cato College of Education, and Vidya Prabhakar, associate director of MBA programs planning and operations in the Belk College of Business.

Read more on the Graduate School website at https://graduateschool.charlotte.edu/news/dr-terry-xu-receives-thomas-l-reynolds-leadership-award.

MORE >>>