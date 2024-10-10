In The Wake Of Hurricane Helene, Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Reports Niner Love Never Fails

Thank you, Niner Nation, for stepping up to help UNC Asheville, Appalachian State University and Western Carolina University as they continue to grapple with significant challenges from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Niners from all across the country have come together to help the Bulldogs, Mountaineers and Catamounts recover from the storm’s wrath.

“I am grateful to everyone who has given their time and resources generously to help our sister institutions,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.” Our faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends never fail to demonstrate that Niners will always show up to help each other and their neighbors. I am proud to be part of such a strong, supportive community.”

Helping our sister institutions

Giving generously: The Niners Care: Hurricane Relief Fund, created to support the areas of highest need for students and employees at our sister institutions as they begin the arduous process of recovery, has raised over $100,000, including a generous $50,000 matching gift from Head Football Coach Biff Poggi and Assistant Head Football Coach Jon Jacobson. If you have not yet had a chance to donate and wish to do so, there is still time.

Emergency and safety personnel: The Division of Business Affairs is providing emergency management support through deployed personnel, which included Joey Harris, Dominic Minor and Ryan Lambert, as well as the UNC Charlotte emergency operations center support provided by Tiffani Bowen, Kyle Lanasa and Dean Wright. A team from police and public safety, including Dylan Casey, Geno Davis and Al Wilson, were deployed to UNC Asheville to provide assistance and relief.

Facilities support: Jeff Abee, Robert Andrews, Damian Bess, Chris Brackett, Jon Canapino, James Coppedge, Bart Davis, Travis Frady, Jamison Funderud, Cristhian Gonzalez, Jacob Henkle, Bill Hickman, Tyson Hickman, Jacob Kennedy, Brandon Mullis, Derek Murray, Jose Palacios, Alex Ramsey, James Revis, Jim Stafford and Paul Webster were deployed to UNC Asheville. The FM team is assisting with building utility stabilization and vegetative debris cleanup.

Provisions provided: Dining services delivered cases of pre-cooked frozen chicken breasts, granola bars, protein bars, muffins, water, Gatorade and paper products to UNC Asheville.

Supporting students: UNC Charlotte welcomed 88 student-athletes and four coaches from UNC Asheville’s men’s and women’s soccer teams and the women’s volleyball team to campus. These student-athletes are currently living and training at Charlotte. We are providing access to dining facilities and health services to local UNC Asheville students.

