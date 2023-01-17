Charlotte Research Fellow Wins ARCC Dissertation Award

Elena Vazquez Pena, a research fellow in technology and design in the David R. Ravin School of Architecture, won the 2023 Architectural Research Centers Consortium Dissertation Award.

Vazquez came to UNC Charlotte in August from Penn State University, where she completed a Ph.D. in Architecture (Design Computing), a Master of Science in Architecture and a graduate certificate in additive manufacturing.

Currently in the second semester of a two-year, full-time research and teaching position, Vazquez was attracted to the Ravin School of Architecture in part because of the work that Professor of Architecture Kyoung Hee Kim has done in façade technology.

