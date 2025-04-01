Charlotte Researcher Franz W. Kellermanns Gets The First Citizens Bank Scholars Medal

World-renowned business researcher Franz W. Kellermanns is the 2025 recipient of the First Citizens Bank Scholars Medal, presented at the UNC Charlotte Leaders in Research celebration on Thursday, March 27. First awarded in 1988, the medal recognizes outstanding scholarship, creativity and research among the University’s senior full-time faculty members.

Kellermanns, the Addison H. and Gertrude C. Reese Endowed Chair in International Business and professor of management in the Belk College, also holds a joint appointment with the Center for Family Business at the WHU–Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany.

“This recognition not only affirms the hard work and dedication I’ve invested in my academic journey but also highlights the support I’ve received from my peers and mentors along the way,” he said, calling his selection deeply humbling. “It serves as a reminder that education is a continuous process of exploration and growth, and that innovation often comes from pushing the boundaries of what we know. Ultimately, it’s not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collaborative nature of academia and the collective pursuit of knowledge.”

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jennifer Troyer highlighted the impact of Kellermanns’ research, which serves as a resource for business leaders and organizations in the Charlotte region and around the world and for scholars as they conduct their own studies.

“Dr. Kellermanns’ research expertise includes international business strategy and entrepreneurship, with a real focus on family business,” Troyer said. “He joined the Belk College in 2013 and has built an impressive research portfolio with over 28,800 citations. His most influential publication has been cited more than 1,500 times.”

Kellermanns’ work is notable not only for its quantity but also for its quality. Having won multiple best paper awards, he has published over 145 papers in the world’s top-notch journals.

Belk Distinguished Professor in Business Administration Dave Woehr noted the impressive cross-disciplinary nature of his colleague’s research.

“He has studied a variety of topics, published across a range of journals and worked with a number of impressive co-authors and doctoral students from around the world,” Woehr said, describing the work as extraordinary.

In December 2024, Kellermanns ranked first in the nation and fourth worldwide for family business research in an annual assessment by Texas State University. He ranked second worldwide in family firm research and first in the United States by Small Business Economics Journal in 2024 and is included in Stanford University’s top 2% Scientists List.

Kimberly Eddleston, Schulze Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship and Montoni Research Fellow at Northeastern University, observed that Kellermanns has collaborated with more than 100 co-authors, including students and more junior faculty, as illustrated by this paper that just won an award.

“His reputation for seeing projects through has made him sought after by many aspiring researchers looking for a reliable and capable co-author as well as doctoral students seeking a reliable and helpful mentor,” Eddleston said. “His pioneering studies on conflict in family firms are essential references in the field, showcasing his ability to address complex issues with practical implications for both scholarship and industry.”

Kellermanns has played a significant role in mentoring students, serving as a chair or committee member for more than 90 dissertations worldwide in fields including entrepreneurship, family business, management, auditing and communication. He was also instrumental in the establishment of Charlotte’s Doctorate in Business Administration program and now serves as its academic director. The DBA program has more than 65 students currently enrolled in three cohorts and nearly 80 graduates.

“In addition to his high level of research productivity and service contributions, Dr. Kellermanns is a great teacher,” said James Chrisman, Julia Bennett Rouse Professor of Management at Mississippi State University, who describes Kellermanns as one of the hardest-working scholars he knows. “His teaching evaluations are consistently among the highest in the College of Business, he has won and been nominated for several teaching awards, he has taught at all levels and he has directed many doctoral dissertations. His ability as a researcher and teacher is internationally recognized.”

