Charlotte Researchers Convene To Discuss The Most Frequently Injured Joint In The Body

“A lot of people think it’s innocuous and not a big deal. But it is,” said Tricia Hubbard Turner, Ph.D., professor and program director of the Master of Science program in the Department of Applied Physiology, Health, and Clinical Services within the College of Health and Human Services.

Hubbard Turner, along with Applied Physiology, Health, and Clinical Services Department colleagues Abbey Thomas Fenwick, Ph.D.; Mike Turner, Ph.D.; Luke Donovan, Ph.D.; and Shelley Linens, Ph.D., recently attended the International Ankle Symposium in Strasbourg, France. Hubbard Turner and Thomas Fenwick were each invited to chair a research session. Donovan, Linens, and Turner presented their own research.

For his research, Turner turned to his exercise physiology background to look at how the lungs and heart work in people with a history of ankle sprains. He looked at how much oxygen the lungs can forcefully expire during exercise. He also looked at bone mineral density and body fat percentage. What he found were significant changes in each of those areas — they were worse off.

“When the ankle is hurt, people may change what they do which then causes changes to the body. It’s like a domino effect,” Hubbard Turner said. “Mike is looking at the bigger impact caused by ankle injuries that can significantly affect someone’s health over time.”

Linens and Donovan presented scoping reviews which assessed who ankle researchers have been studying (e.g., ages, recruitment locations) and what issues they’ve been studying (e.g., causes of ankle instability, treatments). “Their reviews will establish ankle injury research priorities for the next 10 to 20 years,” Hubbard Turner said.

Held every two to three years, the International Ankle Symposium gives ankle injury and instability researchers and clinicians the opportunity to share pioneering work that may lead to better ways to treat, manage, and prevent ankle injuries.

