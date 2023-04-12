Charlotte SHOUT Pianodrome Concert April 12

Dr. Jessica Lindsey, clarinet professor at UNC Charlotte, and special guests perform poetic new music by Black and Latina women composers of the 20th and 21st centuries in a special Charlotte SHOUT concert in the Pianodrome at Grace A.M.E. Zion Church. In combination with piano, saxophone, and a string quartet, the clarinet will tell stories and paint pictures, ending with a solo bass clarinet performance of Billie Holliday’s “God Bless the Child.” With pianist Judith Porter, saxophonist Ben Still, violinists Kari Giles and Alice Silva, violist Marcus Pyle, and cellist Mira Frisch.

